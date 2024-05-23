bKash and BigganChinta to start 3rd season of 'Science Festival' for school students

bKash and leading science related monthly publication BigganChinta are going to organise 'bKash-BigganChinta Science Festival-2024' for the 3rd time across the country, to inspire and nurture creativity and experimentation in science among school students. The initiative is taken to encourage practising science from the academic stage to build a science and tech-savvy nation.

An agreement has been signed between bKash and BigganChinta at BigganChinta's head office in Karwan Bazar of the Capital on Tuesday (21 May 2024). Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash and Abdul Quayum, Editor, BigganChinta signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Anisul Hoque, Deputy Editor at Prothom Alo; Humayun Kabir, EVP & Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash; Sayma Ahsan, VP, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs of bKash; and Executive Editor of BigganChinta Abul Bashar were present at the event.

The Science Festival will be organised for school students in the divisional cities across the country with the theme 'Biggane Bikash' (science for prosperity). Young science and technology enthusiastic students will get the opportunity to showcase their innovation and research projects. Besides, various events including quiz competitions, scientific discussion sessions, robot exhibitions, book exhibitions and sales, science magic will be held at the festival.

Finally, with the participation of all divisional-level winners, a national-level science festival will be held where the winners will receive awards and certificates.