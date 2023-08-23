ADB and Bida present Bangladesh Economic Corridor Development Highlights

Organised by the Asian Development Bank and with the help of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority a report entitled "Bangladesh Economic Corridor Development Highlights" was presented at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Wednesday (23 August).

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion. Special guests were Economic Relations Department (ERD) Additional Secretary Mostafizar Rahman and Bangladesh Economic Zone (BEZA) Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun.

Besides, ADB's Country Director Edimon Ginting gave a welcome speech on the occasion. The main article was presented by Soon Chang Hong. Director of ADB Sabyasachi Mitra, Director of Pran RFL Uzma Chowdhury, , and Policy Exchange Chairman Dr Masroor Riyaz.

Abhijit Chowdhury, executive member of Bangladesh Recruitment Development Authority gave the closing speech.