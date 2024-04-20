ADB to provide $71m to Bangladesh for water resources management

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at a ceremony at ERD in Dhaka today (20 April). Photo: Courtesy

The government has signed a $71 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for ensuring climate resilient water resources management.

The project will be implemented in rural communities in Gopalganj and Madaripur districts to strengthen their preparedness and resilience to the effects of climate change.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at a ceremony at ERD in Dhaka today (20 April).

"This project reflects ADB's renewed commitment to help Bangladesh tackle climate change challenges through improved flood control, irrigation, and water resources management," said Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh.

"Building on our previous successful projects in this area, the new project will further boost economic growth and productivity, increase incomes and sustainable livelihoods, especially for women and vulnerable groups, and reduce poverty in rural areas of southwest Bangladesh," he added.

The project is expected to benefit more than 600,000 people and will introduce climate-resilient flood control, drainage, and irrigation (FCDI) measures and reduce saline intrusion.

It will adopt nature-based solutions to strengthen FCDI infrastructure and improve drainage in four subbasins. The project will develop and enhance integrated water management plans, construct training centers for water management organizations, and other community infrastructure.

The project will promote participatory water resource management to foster local ownership and ensure sustainability.

It will strengthen the capacity of water management groups in the design, construction, and operation and maintenance of the facilities and support the establishment of joint management committees. Support will be extended to form water management organisations in four subproject areas targeting women's membership.

The project will also build the capacity of the Bangladesh Water Development Board to improve coordination of government agencies concerned with water resources management, supervise the activities of water management organizations, and integrate climate adaptation in its operations.