ACS Textiles wins National Export Trophy 2017-18

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:40 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACS Textiles (Bangladesh) Limited has won the National Export Trophy by the Government of Bangladesh as a recognition of its extraordinary performance in the export business and for being the highest foreign currency earner of the country in the 2017-18 financial year.

Chief Guest President Abdul Hamid virtually attended the award-giving ceremony held at Hotel Radisson Blue Dhaka on 7 April, reads a press release.

ACS Textiles Director Sasheen Masood Hasan received the trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP.

The government had selected 66 business persons for being the highest foreign currency earner of the country in the fiscal year 2017-18.

