Primitek’s two companies win National Export Trophy

Corporates

Press Release
08 November, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 09:35 pm

Related News

Primitek’s two companies win National Export Trophy

Press Release
08 November, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Primitek’s two companies win National Export Trophy

National Export Trophy 2020-21 was awarded to two subsidiaries of Primitek Group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to Bangladesh's export sector.

Padma Spinning Composites Limited got the gold medal and Star Packaging & Accessories Limited got the bronze medal in the C category, reads a press release. 

Primitek Group Chairman Omar Farooq, CIP and Managing Director MA Qayyum received the National Export Trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday. Primitek Group won the national export trophy five times with this.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 73 export-oriented companies won the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy for their outstanding contribution to export earnings in the fiscal year 2020-21. Among them, Padma Spinning and Composites (Gold) and Star Packaging and Accessories received the export trophy in the 100% Bangladeshi-owned other goods and services sector.

On the occasion, the Commerce Minister congratulated the trophy winners and appreciated them for contributing to the national economy through export earnings.

Expressing his feelings after receiving the medal, the Chairman of Primitek Group Mr. Omar Farooq said that besides fulfill the needs of the country's market; Primitek Group is constantly working to expand the export market. Padma Spinning & Composites of this group always ensures the well-being of the consumers and manufactures products according to their needs. By now Padma Spinning has become the leading brand in the country. We are proud to have received the Exporter Medal. These awards have been made possible by the trust of consumers worldwide in our brand.

Managing Director of Primitek Group, MA Qayyum, in his response, said, "In today's competitive world, there is no alternative to uniqueness. Our organisation is always uncompromising in this regard."

Padma Spinning & Composites, a bonded entity, imports raw materials at duty-free facilities. The company manufactures fishing, agriculture nets, fish processing, mosquito nets, food processing, garden and building construction safety nets and hangers. On the other hand, Star Packaging & Accessories Limited is a reputed Bangladeshi company, which specializes in manufacturing garment accessories.

Primitek / National Export Trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

8h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

8h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

13h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

2h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

7h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

8h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

11h | TBS Career