73 companies selected for National Export Trophy

A total of 73 companies is set to receive the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Among the companies, Rifat Garments Ltd has been awarded for Bangabandhu sheikh Mujib export trophy as highest foreign currency earner, according to a gazette notification issued by the commerce ministry on Monday (24 July) declaring the nominations of the companies receiving awards this time.

Earlier in January, 73 companies were awarded the National Export Trophy for their performance in fiscal year 2019-20. Rifat Garments Ltd received the gold medal in the ready-made garment (woven) sector for its export performance in that year.