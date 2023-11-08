73 businesses receive National Export Trophy

Bangladesh

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over National Export Trophy to a winner. Photo: BSS
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over National Export Trophy to a winner. Photo: BSS

The government has awarded 73 exporters with the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the trophies at a programme jointly organised by the Commerce Ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the function while Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and EPB Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, among others, spoke on the occasion.

In his speech, Tipu expressed his hope to increase Bangladesh's export to $100 billion by 2030.

For this, he also hoped that other potential products such as IT, plastics, leather products, light engineering sector traders will come forward.

The awards were presented in 32 categories to 73 businesses. Of them, 28 were in gold category, 25 silver and 19 bronze.

As the highest foreign currency earner, Rifat Garments Ltd has been awarded with the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy".

Snowtex Outerwear Ltd bagged the gold trophy in the readymade garment (woven) category while AKM Knitwear Ltd and Tarasima Apparels Ltd received silver and bronze medals respectively.

Besides, Flamingo Fashions Limited and GMS Composite Knitting Industries secured the gold and silver medals respectively in the Knitwear category while Liberty Knitwear Limited received the bronze medal.

In the yarn category, Badsha Textile Limited received the gold medal, while Square Textiles Ltd and NZ Textiles Ltd received the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Ha-Meem Denim Ltd bagged the gold medal in the textile fabrics category, while Envoy Textiles Ltd and Akij Textiles Ltd received silver and bronze medals respectively.

Universal Jeans Ltd received the gold medal from the garment sector (knit and oven) under Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with 100% Bangladesh ownership ("C" category) while Pacific Jeans Ltd and N H T Fashion Ltd received the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Limited and Momtex bagged gold and silver medals respectively in the home and specialised textile category.

Like the previous year, Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited Company received the gold medal in the Terry Towel category.

Besides, Akij Jute Mills Ltd was selected for the gold medal in the jute products category, while Janata Jute Mills Ltd and Jobaida Karim Jute Spinners Ltd for silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the leather goods category, Picard Bangladesh Ltd and ABC Footwear Industries Ltd were selected for the gold and silver medals respectively.

In the handicraft category, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd will receive the gold medal, while BD Creation and Classical Handmade Products BD were selected for silver and bronze medals respectively for the second consecutive time.

Energypac Engineering Limited was selected for the gold medal in the electric and electronics products category, while Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd and BRB Cable Industries Ltd for silver and bronze medals respectively.

National Export Trophy / Bangladesh

