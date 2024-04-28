Cenbank trying to hide AL's corruption with new entry restriction on journalists: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report  
28 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:07 pm

“Journalists are prohibited from entering the bank so that journalists do not get the information on the lootings and corruption. Because those who are guilty want to hide their sin," he said.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Bank has imposed the entry restriction on journalists to hide the corruption and looting of Awami League MPs, ministers and their close ones, BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged today (28 April).

"Journalists' entry access has been restricted in Bangladesh Bank. Why? How much money has been looted from the bank? These robbers are MPs, ministers of Awami League or their close friends," he said while addressing a rally in demand of the release of detained BNP leaders in front of the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan.

He further said, "Journalists are prohibited from entering the bank so that journalists do not get the information on the lootings and corruption. Because those who are guilty want to hide their sin."

At the rally, BNP activists called for the release of party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, former Swechchhasebak Dal general secretary Abdul Qadir Bhuiyan Jewel and other leaders of the party.

"The supporters of nationalism, who speak the truth, are in jail today. Those who are robbing banks, looting rivers and drains, taking over canals, doing injustice and corruption, are roaming around the country with great influence. They all belong to the ruling party, this is proven," said Rizvi.

Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal activists organised the event.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Bangladesh Bank / restriction

