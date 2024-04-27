Bangladesh Bank's restrictions on journalists is threat to freedom of press: DUJ

Bangladesh Bank&#039;s restrictions on journalists is threat to freedom of press: DUJ

The Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) has expressed deep concern and strong condemnation over restriction on journalists' access to the Bangladesh Bank.

In a statement issued today (27 April), DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akhter Hossain said obstructing journalists from performing their professional duties was a threat to freedom of the press.

Journalists have been collecting information from the Bangladesh Bank for 53 years. This sudden restriction on journalists' entry is likely to limit accurate news about the banking sector, which is not desirable for anyone, the statement added.

The leaders also urged the BB governor to ensure journalists' access to the bank. 

Yesterday, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) called for immediate withdrawal of the decision, saying it posed unprecedented obstacles to the media's professional responsibility of disclosing banking and financial sector information in the public interest.

ALSO READ: BB restrictions on journalists hinder public right to banking sector info: TIB

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman described the decision of the central bank as an "unethical and authoritarian" step hindering the legal right of people to access information.

The TIB believes that secrecy can lead to greater danger and such a decision is not only a manifestation of arbitrariness but also a sign of a colonial mentality.

Besides, the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) has also issued a statement demanding the immediate withdrawal of the restriction.

On Thursday, the central bank imposed strict restrictions on journalists' access to its building.

Bangladesh Bank restricts entry for journalists

Announcing the decision, Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank, said journalists will only be able to visit the spokesperson and other officials of the bank at its building through using a specific permit issued by the bank.

Journalists will no longer be able to freely enter any department of the central bank, he added.

According to journalists, this is the first time such a restriction has been imposed.

