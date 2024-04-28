CMJF condemns restrictions on journos entering Bangladesh Bank 

Banking

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:46 pm

Logo of Capital Market Journalists&#039; Forum (CMJF)
Logo of Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF)

The Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) strongly condemned and protested the Bangladesh Bank's decision to restrict access of journalists to its premises. 

It also called upon the central bank to cooperate in fulfilling its professional responsibilities by immediately ensuring access of journalists to the bank as earlier.

In a statement signed by CMJF President SM Golam Samdani Bhuiyan and General Secretary Abu Ali, the organisation said,"The Bangladesh Bank is not the private property of any individual; it is a state institution. Therefore, the access of journalists to Bangladesh Bank for news gathering is not a demand; it is a right of the media recognised by the constitution of the country."

The Business Standard

It also said the CMJF would support any movement of journalists to protect their rights if any organisation takes such steps to hide their own weaknesses. 

Bangladesh Bank restricts entry for journalists

It said the central bank took this decision at a time when discussions and criticisms were taking place regarding bank mergers. It also mentioned that a delegation of the International Monetary Fund was currently visiting Bangladesh to prepare an assessment report on the economy of the country. 

As a result, there was a risk of Bangladesh's global image being questioned.

For these reasons, the CMJF has called upon the government to investigate the motives of those who have taken this decision and whether any anti-national conspiracy is behind it.

On Thursday, announcing the decision to restrict journalists' entry, Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank, said journalists will only be able to visit the spokesperson and other officials of the bank at its building through using a specific permit issued by the bank.

Journalists will no longer be able to freely enter any department of the central bank, he added.

According to journalists, this is the first time such a restriction has been imposed.

The move was strongly protested by other organisations, including the Dhaka Union of Journalists and Transparency International Bangladesh.

