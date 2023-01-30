9 Bangladeshi firms participating at Texworld Paris 2023

30 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
9 Bangladeshi firms participating at Texworld Paris 2023

Nine Bangladeshi fabric and garments manufacturers will take part at the Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris scheduled to begin on 6 February, 2023.

The three-day international trade exhibition brings together, twice a year in Paris, a thousand exhibitors from the fashion industry, reads a press release. 

It offers professional buyers from all over the world a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from the basics to the most creative and qualitative. 

With nearly 750 companies from some 20 countries, these three days will be an opportunity for visitors to renew their acquaintance after three years of instability with the offer of the great Asian weavers, embroiderers, and garment makers in particular.

There will be five country pavilions of Ethiopia, Ghana, South Korea, Pakistan and Turkey. China will have a big participation with 428 exhibitors.

The fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh are NZ Denim, Pioneer Denim, Asia Link Design, GERARD FRES, Matrix Apparels Ltd, Merchant Bay, Mohammadi Group, Sara Fashion Wear and Tex Weave/TAD Group.

The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held from 3-5 July, 2023. Besides, Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA will be held from 18-20 July, 2023 and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will be held from 28-30 March, 2023.

