Nine garment companies take part at global fair in Paris

Economy

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 07:38 pm

Nine Bangladeshi fabric and garment manufacturers are participating at the Texworld Evolution Paris, a European event to bring together garment suppliers and buyers from around the world, says a press release.

The three-day event will end Wednesday at the Paris Le Bourget exhibition centre. About 750 exhibitors from 20 countries including 430 exhibitors from China alone are taking part at the trade show. Other participating countries include Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

The Bangladeshi participating companies are NZ Denim, Pioneer Denim, Asia Link, Gerard Fres, Matrix Apparels Ltd, Merchant Bay, Mohammadi Group, Sara Fashionwear and Texweave, a subsidiary of TAD Group.

On the first day of the fair, TAD Group's head of design and product development Hadayet said, "This is our first time in Texworld Evolution Paris. We are very happy to be a part of this global fair. Today is the first day, we are getting visitors and hoping to get a lot more in the next two days. We hope to secure not only new customers but also business partners for a better future."

German-based Messe Frankfurt, the world's largest event organiser, arranges three different garment trade fairs biannually in Paris, New York and Shanghai to bridge the gap between global suppliers and apparel buyers in the lucrative markets of Europe, the US and China.

Texworld Paris

