13 Bangladeshi firms take part in Texworld Paris 2024

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 05:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 13 exhibitors from Bangladesh took part in the Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris 2024. 

Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris closed its doors on 7 February at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre. More than 1,280 exhibitors participated from 28 countries and welcomed different buyers from all around the globe, said a press release. 

Over the three day event, thousands of attendees excitedly returned to the floor for networking and sourcing. Bangladeshi exhibitors displayed the global range of fashion products along with major manufacturing countries like Pakistan, China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey, and Taiwan. 

The Denim Village brought together international companies from Bangladesh, China, India, and Pakistan, offering raw materials and finished products in the central part of Hall 7.3. Bangladeshi exhibitors seemed busy and happy with their buyers at the fair. 

Among the 13 Bangladeshi firms present at the exhibition, Asia Links Design and Sara Fashionwear represented the clothing fashion; in the denim segment, products were on display from Aaron Denim, Argon Denim, NZ Denim, and Pioneer Denim. 

Ahasan Habib Rabi, deputy manager (Research & Development) of Amanat Shah Fabric, said, "We are very satisfied with the fair. It was well organised and the turnout was great. 

"We participated in this fair for the first time and got buyers from many European countries, hopefully we will have a fruitful business with them." 

Hadayet Ullah Mahmud, head of design and product development of Tad Group, said, "Tad Group is one of the largest apparel sourcing and manufacturing companies in Bangladesh. 

"We are very happy with the crowd this year; we are very busy with customer inquiries from all over the world. We hope this fair will benefit the Bangladeshi garments companies exhibiting this year."

