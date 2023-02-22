2nd Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition held in Dhaka

The second Zhejiang International Trade (Bangladesh) Exhibition, sponsored by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and co-organized by Taizhou Xiandai International Business Exhibition Co Ltd, was held at the same time as the 15th Bangladesh International Plastic, Printing and Packaging Industry Fair in Dhaka on Wednesday (22 February).

This exhibition set up 150 booths in the Zhejiang section with an area of 1,350 square meters. A total of 128 exhibitors in Zhejiang showed new technologies, innovative styles and arts for their products, technical equipment, raw materials and services, reads a press release.

In 2019, a total of 780 booths were attached by 460 enterprises from Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkeys, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam with more than 26,639 professional buyers from 19 countries around the world.

This exhibition is not only the 2nd appearance of the project of "Zhejiang Made All Need" in South Asia, but also can radiate India, the Middle East and other regions and constantly expand the influence of the project in this region.