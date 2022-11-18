Bangladesh participated in the Asian Houseware & Kitchenware mega show part-1 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A group of seven handicrafts companies of Bangladesh participated in the Mega Show Part- 1 (Asian Houseware & Kitchenware Show) at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) under the aegis of Export Promotion Bureau from 15-18 November.

After a gap of three years due to the pandemic, this is the first Mega Show organized by the Idea Trade Limited and Comasia Limited and supported by Hong Kong Tourism Board, read a media release.

Two other Bangladeshi companies also participated in the fair at their own arrangement. 

Bangladeshi exhibitors showcased different jute products, handicrafts, cane made baskets, etc. which have attracted the visitors in the fair. 

This year six hundred exhibitors from ten countries of the world participated in this Show. Consul General, Israt Ara along with Anson Chan, on behalf of the organizer visited the Bangladeshi booths. 

The organizer thanked the Consulate General of Bangladesh for participation this year. It may be mentioned that this exhibition is one of the largest and most important sourcing trade show organized in Hong Kong for housewares, kitchen and dining items, gift items, lifestyle products etc. where buyers confirm orders on the spot. 

Before the pandemic, Bangladeshi companies received orders amounting to US$ 0.40m to US$ 0.50m from the Mega Show. 

The Consulate General of Bangladesh extended all kinds of support to the Bangladeshi exhibitors during the exhibition period.
 

