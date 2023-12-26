7th non-fiction book fair begins at DU

The three-day-long seventh Non-Fiction Book Fair kicked off today (26 December) at the premises of the Business Studies Faculty, University of Dhaka, according to a press release.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal inaugurated the fair, organised in collaboration with Dhaka University Business Studies Faculty and Banik Barta.

Faculty of Business Studies Dean Muhammad Abdul Moin, DU Teachers' Association President Professor Md. Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, renowned writer and researcher Professor Anu Muhammad, Professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque, Managing Director of University Press Limited Mahrukh Mohiuddin, Publisher of Time magazine Farid Ahmed, and Banik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud spoke at the opening ceremony.

The event was attended by the members of the Dhaka University Senate and Syndicate, along with teachers, students, and officials from various publishing and research organizations.

Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal encouraged students to delve into non-fiction literature to expand their knowledge base.

Highlighting the pivotal role of both non-fiction and fiction books in fostering new knowledge and enriching the nation, he said books broaden the world of human thought.

Expressing gratitude to the organisers, he expressed hope that the fair would pique the interest of both teachers and students in purchasing and reading research books spanning science, technology, economics, politics, and history.

The inauguration also featured the unveiling of two notable books: 'China: Evolution of a Superpower' by Anu Muhammad and 'Selected Solic Route' by Banik Barta.

A total of 41 publishing houses from across the country are participating in this 7th Non-Fiction DU Book Fair, which will remain open daily from 10am to 8pm, concluding on 28 December.