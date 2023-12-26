7th non-fiction book fair begins at DU

Corporates

Press Release
26 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 02:52 pm

Related News

7th non-fiction book fair begins at DU

Press Release
26 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 02:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The three-day-long seventh Non-Fiction Book Fair kicked off today (26 December) at the premises of the Business Studies Faculty, University of Dhaka, according to a press release.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal inaugurated the fair, organised in collaboration with Dhaka University Business Studies Faculty and Banik Barta.

Faculty of Business Studies Dean Muhammad Abdul Moin, DU Teachers' Association President Professor Md. Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, renowned writer and researcher Professor Anu Muhammad, Professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque, Managing Director of University Press Limited Mahrukh Mohiuddin, Publisher of Time magazine Farid Ahmed, and Banik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud spoke at the opening ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was attended by the members of the Dhaka University Senate and Syndicate, along with teachers, students, and officials from various publishing and research organizations.

Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal encouraged students to delve into non-fiction literature to expand their knowledge base.

Highlighting the pivotal role of both non-fiction and fiction books in fostering new knowledge and enriching the nation, he said books broaden the world of human thought.

Expressing gratitude to the organisers, he expressed hope that the fair would pique the interest of both teachers and students in purchasing and reading research books spanning science, technology, economics, politics, and history.

The inauguration also featured the unveiling of two notable books: 'China: Evolution of a Superpower' by Anu Muhammad and 'Selected Solic Route' by Banik Barta.

A total of 41 publishing houses from across the country are participating in this 7th Non-Fiction DU Book Fair, which will remain open daily from 10am to 8pm, concluding on 28 December.

DU / Non-Fiction / Non-fiction book fair / Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

33m | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

53m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

6h | Panorama
The BSP party office in Mirpur-1 is busy designing and printing banners and posters. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

BSP: Islam at heart, ektara in hand

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

3h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

17h | Videos
Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

4h | Videos
Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

6h | Videos