644th board meeting of Southeast Bank held

The 644th board meeting of Southeast Bank Limited was held today.

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of Southeast Bank, FCA presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Vice-Chairperson of Southeast Bank Ltd Duluma Ahmed, Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Member of the Board of Directors Azim Uddin Ahmed, Directors of the Board of Directors - Md Akikur Rahman, Rehana Rahman (joined virtually), Ryan Kabir, on behalf of Bay-Leasing and Investment M Maniruzzaman Khan, Chairman and Director of the Audit Committee Syed Sajedul Karim, Director Dr Kazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Director Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Managing Director M Kamal Hossain and Company Secretary AKM Nazmul Haider were present at the meeting.

Members of the board discussed in detail the various business initiatives of the bank at the meeting. On the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Independence, Victory Day and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Board of Directors of Southeast Bank lauded the Bangladesh team for being the undefeated champion in the Under-19 Women's SAF Championship 2021.

Delighted with the victory of the Bangladesh team, the Board of Directors unanimously decided that all the members of the Under-19 Women's SAF Championship team will be given a reception and honourarium by Southeast Bank.