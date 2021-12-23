644th board meeting of Southeast Bank held

Corporates

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 04:59 pm

Related News

644th board meeting of Southeast Bank held

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 04:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 644th board meeting of Southeast Bank Limited was held today.

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of Southeast Bank, FCA presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Vice-Chairperson of Southeast Bank Ltd Duluma Ahmed, Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Member of the Board of Directors Azim Uddin Ahmed, Directors of the Board of Directors - Md Akikur Rahman, Rehana Rahman (joined virtually), Ryan Kabir, on behalf of Bay-Leasing and Investment M Maniruzzaman Khan, Chairman and Director of the Audit Committee Syed Sajedul Karim, Director Dr Kazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Director Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Managing Director M Kamal Hossain and Company Secretary AKM Nazmul Haider were present at the meeting.

Members of the board discussed in detail the various business initiatives of the bank at the meeting. On the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Independence, Victory Day and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Board of Directors of Southeast Bank lauded the Bangladesh team for being the undefeated champion in the Under-19 Women's SAF Championship 2021.

Delighted with the victory of the Bangladesh team, the Board of Directors unanimously decided that all the members of the Under-19 Women's SAF Championship team will be given a reception and honourarium by Southeast Bank.

Economy

Southeast Bank / bank / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

7h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

10h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

3h | Videos
Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

4h | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

4h | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US