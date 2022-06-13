4th MTB Club Football Carnival held

MTB Club has recently arranged its 4th MTB Club Football Carnival with a view to maintaining work-life balance within the organization.

A total of 26 teams from different MTB divisions, departments and branches participated in the football carnival held at Residential Model High School in Dhaka, reads a press release.

MTB's Vice Chairman Md Abdul Malek graced the event with his enthusiastic participation.

At the end of the spirited event, MTB Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman handed over the trophies to the winners.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & GCRO, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director-Corporate & Commercial Business and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department of MTB along with other MTBians & their family were present at the carnival.