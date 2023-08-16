200 new students from Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet Join US Embassy Dhaka’s English Access Microscholarship Programme

Photo: Courtesy

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas congratulated 200 new Access students for being selected for the two-year US Department of State-funded English Access Microscholarship programme.

Ambassador Haas praised 100 young women and 100 young men from local madrasas, public, and technical schools from Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet for choosing to participate in this life-changing program. Ambassador Haas also thanked Language Proficiency Center and GEIST International Foundation for partnering with the US Embassy in implementing the English Access Microscholarship programme.

The English Access Microscholarship Program is a rigorous, two-year interactive program building a foundation in English language, American culture, critical thinking, and leadership skills for 13 to 17-year-olds from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and helps the students become more competitive when applying for higher education and employment opportunities. Since it began in 2004, more than 1,500 Bangladeshi students have participated in the programme; the programme has over 100,000 alumni in 85 countries.

Photo: Courtesy

The Access program is one of the US Embassy's many endeavors to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, enhance the quality of local education, and empower Bangladeshi youth through innovative learning opportunities.

For more information about the US Embassy's English language programs, visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/english-language-programs/ .

For information about other Embassy- and US government-funded exchange opportunities for students, visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/student-exchange-programs/ .

For English language development opportunities and learning resources, visit: https://americanenglish.state.gov/ and its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanEnglishatState .