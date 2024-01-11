US committed to partnering with Bangladesh to bring human traffickers to justice: Ambassador Haas

The United States is committed to partnering with Bangladesh each and every day to protect the most vulnerable, to bring traffickers to justice, and to once and for all end the scourge of human trafficking, Ambassador Peter Haas said today.

"Working together with Bangladesh to combat human trafficking is a great example of how our two countries can collaborate to stop those who exploit people for profit," he also said while speaking at a programme in the US Embassy in Dhaka on the occasion of the National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The Embassy celebrated National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and reflected upon its continued partnership with Bangladesh to prevent human trafficking, prosecute traffickers, and provide for survivors, reads a press statement on the day.

In 2023, the US Embassy and the US Department of Justice's International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) conducted human trafficking training for more than 200 investigators, financial analysts, prosecutors, and judges throughout Bangladesh, it also said.

These capacity-building programs are conducted in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and provide expert assistance, victim-centered skills development, and case-based mentoring to Bangladeshi counterparts.

Together, ICITAP and OPDAT conducted 48 training sessions in Bangladesh, and ICITAP partnered with USAID-funded activities to engage in community outreach programs to raise awareness about the dangers of trafficking and educate communities on how to identify and report potential cases.

These efforts reflect a holistic strategy to involve law enforcement, the community, and NGOs, added the press statement.