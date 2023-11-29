15th IIUSFF closing ceremony to take place at Star Cineplex

The closing ceremony of the 15th International Inter-University Short Film Festival, organized by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh, will be held at the Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City from 3.30 PM to 6.00 PM, on 30 November, 2023.

Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University along with representatives from Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangladesh and representatives from UNDP Bangladesh will be present at the event.

The ceremony will include screenings of award-winning films, audio-visual showcase and launch of the festival magazine.

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) has annually organized this festival since 2007 with the aim of platforming and promoting student filmmakers from Bangladesh and abroad.

This year, 1671 films from over 96 different countries have been submitted.

A total of 200 films, officially selected from 1671 films, were screened countrywide throughout the month of November.

The selected films from the submissions were screened over 6 divisions (Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barisal) of the country, in 9 university campuses: Bangladesh University of Textiles, Jagannath University, Chittagong University, Bangladesh Agricultural University, University of Barisal, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology, Jessore University of Science and Technology.

With 'Youth-led Climate Action' as its theme, IIUSFF, the biggest short film festival catering to student filmmakers in Bangladesh and beyond, has set its sights on a mission to raise awareness about the pressing global issue of climate change.

With a dedicated vision, the festival aims to ignite the passion of today's youth, urging them to seize control of their destiny through the captivating art of filmmaking.

The grand opening and award giving ceremony was held at TSC premises of Dhaka University from 6-8 November.