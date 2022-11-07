CFCBSC host grand London Derby live screening at Star Cineplex

A grand live screening of the London Derby between Chelsea and Arsenal took place at Dhaka's Star Cineplex, SKS Tower on Sunday evening. Chelsea FC Bangladesh Supporters Club (CFCBSC) in cooperation with Star Cineplex arranged the event.

To date, this is the largest and the very first live match screening at Cineplex by any official supporters' club in Bangladesh.

"This is the very first time in Bangladesh for an Official Supporters Club to arrange this type of event in Star Cineplex. This is a first for Cineplex to arrange a football match as well. We thank them for their cooperation. Thanks to the Chelsea fan base as 200 people watched the game together," Adnan Zahid, Secretary, of Chelsea FC Bangladesh Supporters Club said.

"This shows how popular Chelsea are in Bangladesh. We did not expect this wholehearted response but it successfully happened. Of course, we are disappointed with the result but we will be organising more of this event on a large scale like this," he added.

A number of Arsenal fans attended the event as well.

"Many Arsenal fans attended the event as well. They were happy with the arrangement as their team was triumphant over Chelsea despite their being smaller in number," Sahjad Ektedar Promith, a Member of Arsenal Fan Club Bangladesh shared his view on the event.

He appreciated the arrangement and hoped for events like this to be held even more.

"It was a great initiative, I must say. The fans enjoyed every moment of the game. Looking forward to the next screening already!"

Star Cineplex's Marketing Director, Darius Faris Rahman said it was an honour for them to be able to bring live sports to the big screen. He hopes to organise more live screenings in the future as well.

"It's a great honour for STAR Cineplex to be able to bring sports on the big screen to all the passionate sports fans in Bangladesh. Thanks to the Chelsea FC Bangladesh Supporters Club we were able to organise this wonderful sporting event, truly a first of its kind in Bangladesh. We hope to organise more similar events and screenings in the near future, especially with the Fifa World Cup around the corner," Darius Faris Rahman said.

A number of female Chelsea supporters were also present cheering for their favourite club.

"This was the first time any OSC in Bangladesh arranged a match day event on such a large scale. Even though Football is considered mainly a sport that is followed, played and enjoyed mostly by men in Bangladesh, the event also had a lot of female fans who came to the screening at Cineplex's SKS Branch," Fareeha Rahman, a member of CFCBSC said.

In the match, Arsenal beat Chelsea by 1-0 to go top of the table in a London derby in the English Premier League.