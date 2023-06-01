Star Cineplex set to screen its first Korean movie ‘6/45’

Star Cineplex has announced they will be screening a Korean Movie "6/45" for the first time on the silver screen on 2 June.

They made the announcement from their official Facebook page on Wednesday (31 May).

"Are you ready for the lottery-winning adventure? '6/45' is coming to Star Cineplex in just two days. Experience a Korean film on the big screen in Bangladesh for the first time," the post read.

"6/45" is a comical encounter between South and North Korean soldiers over the 5.7 billion won a lottery that crossed the Military Demarcation Line on the wind.

The South Korean film was directed by Park Gyu-tae, starring Go Kyung-pyo, Lee Yi-kyung, Eum Moon-suk, Park Se-wan and Kwak Dong-yeon.