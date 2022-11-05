The 14th edition of IIUSFF kicks off

The main event of the 14th "International Inter-University Short Film Festival" kicked off today (5 November).

The three-day festival, organized by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), is taking place at the TSC premises of Dhaka University (DU) from 5-7 November.

The 14th edition of this international event was inaugurated by DU VC Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The programme featured an opening ceremony and a panel discussion on "Refugee Experience on Film: Challenging the Borders of Cinema."

Later in the evening, a screening session will be arranged showcasing the selected short films on refugees, a category especially introduced to raise awareness regarding the refugee crisis around the world.

Notable film personalists, academicians and representatives from the UNHCR are expected to be present there.

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) has successfully organized 13 editions of this festival since 2007 with the aim of creating a platform for student filmmakers from Bangladesh and abroad.

This year, on the 14th edition of the festival around 1147 films from over 91 different countries have been submitted.

Selected 170 films from the submissions were screened over five divisions -- Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rangamati, Chittagong, Barishal and Dhaka -- of the country, including six university campuses.

IIUSFF showcases a Bangladeshi art form each year to promote our country's rich culture and heritage. The 14th IIUSFF features "Putul Naach" or puppet dance, a thousand-year-old popular narrative genre.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is the festival partner for the fifth time in the 14th edition of this festival. This edition of the festival is organized in association with Prothom Alo.

Channel 24, DBC News and The Business Standard are the media partners of this international festival. Star Cineplex participated in the festival as the venue partner.

The closing ceremony will be held at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara on 8 November. The screening programs are free of cost and open to all.