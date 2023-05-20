Star Cineplex hosts 'Car Show' to celebrate the premier of Fast X

Fast X, the tenth movie of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise has finally been released on 19th May, premiering on the same day as the rest of the world. To celebrate this global premier, Star Cineplex hosted a 'Car Show' at the driveway of SKS Tower, situated in the capital's Mohakhali area on the evening of May 18th.

In collaboration with JZR3V and Thursty Garage, Star Cineplex invited several car owners who own the specific car models, featured on various movies of the franchise to watch the movie at Star Cineplex's SKS Tower branch and park their cars on the driveway.

Photo: Saikat Roy/TBS

This turned out to be a astonishing show for car enthusiasts as some of the most sought after cars of Bangladesh's automotive scene showed up at the event. Some of the most iconic car models from the event include Nissan GTR, Audi R8, Honda NSX, Ford Mustang GT, Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Hennessy Camaro, MKIV and MKV Toyota Supra and a couple of Honda Civic Type R.

Photo: Saikat Roy/TBS

The 'Fast and Furious' franchise has managed to seek the attention of car enthusiasts all over the world ever since the first 'The Fast and the Furious' movie originally came out back in 2001. This was because of its emphasis on the car scene, street racing and heists. 'Fast X' has been confirmed to be the last main instalment with the now premiering one being the first part of a three-part finale to end the franchise.