CEZ gets the final nod from govt

Economy

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 06:55 pm

Related News

CEZ gets the final nod from govt

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 06:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cumilla Economic Zone (CEZ), a concern of Meghna Group of Industries, has received the final approval from the government as the 12th private sector economic zone of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) awarded the final license to the Meghna Group, a leading business conglomerate in the country, to build an economic zone in Cumilla, said a press release.

The event took place in hotel intercontinental, Dhaka, on Sunday (10 April), said a press release.

Prime Minister's Office Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah attended the event as the chief guest, while Mostafa Kamal, chairman of Meghna Group of Industries, arrived as the special guest. 

The programme was presided over by Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

CEZ got the final nod from the government to pave the way to attract more local and foreign investments, people familiar with the matter said.

Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah said, "Besides a conducive investment environment, BEZA's modern fast and standard services have enhanced the scope for investments. BEZA has contributed in upholding the country's economic status despite the strains posed by the pandemic." 

Mostafa Kamal said that he is keen on attracting investors from around the world. 

Among others, high ranking officials of top business organisations and representatives of financial institutions were also present on the occasion. 

Cumilla Economic Zone / BEZA / Meghna Group of Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

6h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

8h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

8h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Son's love for mother

Son's love for mother

1h | Videos
Imran khan's political ups and downs

Imran khan's political ups and downs

3h | Videos
Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

9h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!