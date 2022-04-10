CEZ gets the final nod from govt

Cumilla Economic Zone (CEZ), a concern of Meghna Group of Industries, has received the final approval from the government as the 12th private sector economic zone of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) awarded the final license to the Meghna Group, a leading business conglomerate in the country, to build an economic zone in Cumilla, said a press release.

The event took place in hotel intercontinental, Dhaka, on Sunday (10 April), said a press release.

Prime Minister's Office Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah attended the event as the chief guest, while Mostafa Kamal, chairman of Meghna Group of Industries, arrived as the special guest.

The programme was presided over by Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

CEZ got the final nod from the government to pave the way to attract more local and foreign investments, people familiar with the matter said.

Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah said, "Besides a conducive investment environment, BEZA's modern fast and standard services have enhanced the scope for investments. BEZA has contributed in upholding the country's economic status despite the strains posed by the pandemic."

Mostafa Kamal said that he is keen on attracting investors from around the world.

Among others, high ranking officials of top business organisations and representatives of financial institutions were also present on the occasion.