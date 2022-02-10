Call to promote electric vehicles in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 08:25 pm

Related News

Call to promote electric vehicles in Bangladesh

Lightcastle Partners, in collaboration with global consulting firm Ricardo, organised a virtual event for promoting EV-adoption in the country

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
A charging port is seen on a Mercedes Benz EQC 400 4Matic electric vehicle at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo
A charging port is seen on a Mercedes Benz EQC 400 4Matic electric vehicle at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Business consultants called for the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in Bangladesh as they are cost-efficient and greener, compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles run on fossil fuels such as gasoline.

"We have been seeing the emergence of electric vehicles not just in European countries but in Asia too. We are hopeful that Bangladesh will soon join this green revolution," said Ivdad Ahmed Khan Mojlish, co-founder & managing director of LightCastle Partners, addressing the event "Pioneer EV Businesses in Bangladesh".

Lightcastle Partners, a business consulting firm in Bangladesh, and Ricardo, a global strategic consulting firm, jointly organised the virtual Thursday event aimed at creating awareness and promoting the pioneering EV-adoption cases in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Mate Antosik, programme coordinator at Ricardo, shared the overview of the programme. Fahreen Hannan, founder of Dhaka Cast, Jakirul Islam, senior vice president of Bank Asia, and Syed Saif, founder and CEO of Lily, also spoke at the event.

Totally or partially fueled by electricity, EVs are often considered to be the most sustainable form of motorised transportation. From an economic standpoint, EVs and hybrid vehicles provide cost savings as an incentive over traditional fossil fuel vehicles, they observed.

They said, in the context of Bangladesh, EVs hold an answer to solving the power overcapacity conundrum, which can be mitigated through the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board, only 40% of the power generation capacity is currently being utilised in Bangladesh. Introducing EVs and hybrid vehicles in the country can reduce pressure on fossil fuel demand.

This event was part of the UK Government-funded ''Road to a Green Bangladesh'' project, which is surveying the local uptake of electric vehicles under current circumstances.

At the event, the organisers said 30 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) case studies were conducted to survey the business potential for EVs in Bangladesh, to specifically point out the challenges, prospects, and risks in implementing the EV business model in Bangladesh.

Five prospective startups --Advanced Dynamics, JoBike, DhakaCast, Lily, and SOLshare—expressed interest, presenting future plans and the benefits of introducing EVs nationwide.

Top News / Transport

Electric Vehicle / electric vehicles in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

10h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

11h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

1h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

6h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

6h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks