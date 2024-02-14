Business leaders urge govt action to ensure quality fuel supply

The country's business leaders have urged the government to take effective measures to ensure quality fuel supply to industries.

In a meeting organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at its Gulshan office in the capital on Wednesday, they called upon the government to take steps to reduce the cost of doing business, increase logistics capacity and bring remittances through banking channels to increase foreign exchange reserves, reads a press release.

The business leaders also highlighted issues such as controlling inflation, expanding exports, diversifying exports and exploring new markets, creating skilled human resources and increasing productivity, and reforming fiscal policies.

Presiding over the meeting, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "Overcoming economic challenges requires a joint effort from both the government and the private sector."

He sought targeted suggestions from various stakeholders, including businessmen, entrepreneurs, economists, and analysts, on streamlining regulations, reducing costs, and boosting infrastructure to enhance Bangladesh's business landscape. He assured them that the FBCCI would meticulously analyse and present their combined expertise to policymakers.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Amin Helaly also emphasised strengthening coordination and good relations between the government and the private sector.

Apart from business leaders, former government bureaucrats and economists also presented their views in the meeting.