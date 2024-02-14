Business leaders urge govt action to ensure quality fuel supply

Economy

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 10:42 pm

Related News

Business leaders urge govt action to ensure quality fuel supply

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 10:42 pm
Business leaders urge govt action to ensure quality fuel supply

The country's business leaders have urged the government to take effective measures to ensure quality fuel supply to industries.

In a meeting organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at its Gulshan office in the capital on Wednesday, they called upon the government to take steps to reduce the cost of doing business, increase logistics capacity and bring remittances through banking channels to increase foreign exchange reserves, reads a press release.

The business leaders also highlighted issues such as controlling inflation, expanding exports, diversifying exports and exploring new markets, creating skilled human resources and increasing productivity, and reforming fiscal policies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Presiding over the meeting, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "Overcoming economic challenges requires a joint effort from both the government and the private sector."

He sought targeted suggestions from various stakeholders, including businessmen, entrepreneurs, economists, and analysts, on streamlining regulations, reducing costs, and boosting infrastructure to enhance Bangladesh's business landscape. He assured them that the FBCCI would meticulously analyse and present their combined expertise to policymakers.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Amin Helaly also emphasised strengthening coordination and good relations between the government and the private sector.

Apart from business leaders, former government bureaucrats and economists also presented their views in the meeting.

Top News

FBCCI / Fuel supply / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

7h | Features
Illustration: Collected

Bollywood college-love that was hardly met in reality

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Highest paid players in club football

Highest paid players in club football

3h | Videos
Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

5h | Videos
We're struggling for survival

We're struggling for survival

6h | Videos
A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

6h | Videos