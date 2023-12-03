Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

At times, two very different things can come together and make for a mélange of merriments.

One such example is the delight of coffee and cats – as the sensory serenade of freshly brewed coffee intertwines seamlessly with the playful, comforting presence of feline companions.

Photo: Touseful Islam

A cat-themed café, where man's furry friends roam about in parallel to the aroma of fresh brew, is not just an eatery but a stage for rendezvous with one's innocent most indulgence and an elating gateway for introspection.

Capawcino Cat Café has been exactly that.

Situated on the rooftop of a very happening spot in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area – away from everyday cacophonies of Dhaka, the café embodied the cat-like nature in its not very visible presence.

Stepping through its doors, one would be enveloped by jovialities as adorable whiskers and the alluring aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingled.

It isn't merely a place to indulge in food, beverages and engage in conversations with dear ones, rather it was somewhat of an escape from the pernicious, quotidian cruelties and an invitation to inner detoxification that furry companionship brings forth.

Each purr, every affectionate nuzzle, and the mischievous frolic of its furry inhabitants created an atmosphere of unspoken camaraderie and warmth.

Worries seem to wane away as Milo, Spotty, Lara, Jonas, Hope and other lounge away or leap onto visitor's lap, troubles dissipated amidst the playful antics of the cats, good food and a matching ambiance.

The cafe's interior, a harmonious fusion of cozy nooks and plush seating, encouraged a communion with the rescued felines that called this space their haven.

With every sip of artisanal coffee or bite of a delectable pastry, visitors were not merely patrons but also became caregivers of the cats.

All the cats at Capawcino Cat Café are rescued - having emerged from tumultuous pasts to bask in the warmth of human companionship. These creatures, once discarded or neglected, flourished under the loving care of the cafe's dedicated staff and found a second chance at a life brimming with affection.

Zone for the cats is entirely separate from the dining area and kitchen for health purposes. Visitors have to take their shoes off and sanitise before entering as hygiene and safety are extended to their cat zone as well.

The café started in 2019 in Mirpur out of love for cats and fondness for coffee by Rahat Rahman.

One of Rahat's aims with the cafe was to help familiarise people with cats, especially those who are not used to being around animals.

The cafe had initially started with a snacks menu but began to focus more on its food after expanding, as the concept of the restaurant came with its own extra cost.

As the Covid-19 pandemic struck later that year, the café was forced to close down due to the long lock-downs in 2020.

In 2021, Rahat reopened the café with help from investor Sufy Sanwer Hossain Pantho.

They moved it to Bashundhara in November of 2022.

And now the café is closing down again as the building they rented the rooftop from has sent them an eviction notice.

They will remain open till 9 December. But the owners said it isn't the end of Capawcino Cat Café. They added their first priority is to ensure caring homes for the cats.

The owners have said that while the future is currently uncertain and they are taking one step at a time, they are grateful for the love they received from the patrons.

"Please join us in these last few days at our current location, have some coffee, drinks & delicious food, adopt a cat if you can and help us make these final moments special for our beloved cafe and its residents," Capawcino Cat Café wrote in a Facebook post.

While its doors will shutter for now, the memories forged within its cosy confines will forever linger in the hearts of those who sought solace and companionship.

The closure of the cafe, while undeniably heartbreaking, underscores the importance of championing initiatives that advocate for the well-being of the furry companions.

The ripple effect of compassion resonates far beyond the physical space it takes place in.