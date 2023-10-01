Know your coffee

Coffee, one of the world's most beloved beverages, has a rich and fascinating history that spans centuries and continents.

As 1 October every year is celebrated as International Coffee Day, let us make it an occasion to get to know our favourite beverage better.

The story of coffee begins in the ancient coffee forests of Ethiopia, where legend has it that a goat herder named Kaldi discovered the stimulating effects of coffee beans when his goats became unusually energetic after eating them.

Intrigued by this, Kaldi tried the beans himself and experienced a newfound alertness.

Eventually, coffee cultivation and consumption spread to the Arab world, particularly in Yemen, during the 15th century. The Arabs began to roast and brew coffee beans, creating the beverage we know today.

Coffeehouses, known as "qahveh khaneh" in the Middle East, became centres of intellectual and social activity. They played a crucial role in fostering discussions, sharing knowledge, and connecting people. Coffeehouses soon spread to major cities across the Middle East.

It made its way to Europe in the 17th century, first through trade with the Ottoman Empire. Coffeehouses emerged in cities like Venice, Vienna, and Paris, becoming hubs for social interaction and intellectual discourse.

European colonial powers recognised the potential of coffee as a cash crop. Coffee plantations were established in colonies around the world, particularly in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Coffeehouses played a crucial role in the Age of Enlightenment, fostering the exchange of ideas among intellectuals and artists. They were often referred to as "penny universities" because of the wealth of knowledge available for the price of a cup of coffee.

By the 19th century, coffee had become a global commodity. Innovations like the espresso machine and instant coffee further popularised the drink. Today, coffee is a major agricultural commodity and one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world.

In recent decades, a specialty coffee movement has emerged, emphasising high-quality, ethically sourced beans and artisanal brewing methods. This movement has elevated coffee to a culinary art form, with a focus on flavor profiles and unique origins.

From its humble beginnings in Ethiopian forests to its status as a global cultural phenomenon, coffee has undergone a remarkable journey. It has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries to become a beloved beverage that unites people across the world in the simple pleasure of a good cup of coffee.

Types of Coffee

Coffee is enjoyed by millions around the world, and it comes in various types and styles to suit different preferences. Here's a brief overview of some of the most common types of coffee:

Espresso: A concentrated coffee brewed by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans. It forms the base for many other coffee beverages and is known for its strong, bold flavour.

Americano: Made by diluting a shot of espresso with hot water, resulting in a coffee that's similar in strength to drip coffee but with a different flavour profile.

Drip Coffee: Also known as filtered coffee, it's made by brewing ground coffee beans with hot water using a drip coffee maker. It's a milder, more widely consumed option.

Cappuccino: A popular Italian coffee that consists of equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam, creating a creamy and balanced taste.

Latte: A coffee made with espresso and steamed milk, with a small amount of milk foam on top. Lattes are known for their smooth and mild flavour.

Mocha: A delightful combination of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate, often topped with whipped cream. It offers a rich, indulgent taste.

Macchiato: An espresso "stained" or "marked" with a small amount of frothy milk. It's known for its strong coffee flavour with a hint of creaminess.

Cold Brew: Coffee brewed with cold water over an extended period (usually 12-24 hours). It results in a smooth, less acidic coffee that is served cold over ice.

Iced Coffee: Regular coffee that is brewed hot and then cooled down before serving over ice. It's a refreshing choice on a hot day.

Turkish Coffee: Finely ground coffee beans are simmered in water with sugar and cardamom, creating a strong and aromatic coffee that's typically served unfiltered.

French Press: Coffee grounds are steeped in hot water, and then a metal or mesh plunger is used to separate the grounds from the liquid, resulting in a rich and full-bodied coffee.

Vietnamese Coffee: Typically made with dark-roasted coffee dripped through a metal mesh into a glass containing sweetened condensed milk. It's a sweet and strong coffee with a unique flavour.

Coffee brewing is the process of extracting flavours and aromas from ground coffee beans to create a delicious and invigorating beverage. It's a combination of science and art, where various methods and techniques are employed to achieve the perfect cup of coffee.

Quality coffee starts with selecting the right beans. The type of coffee beans (Arabica, Robusta, etc.) and their origin play a significant role in the flavour profile of brewed coffee.

Beans should be ground to the appropriate coarseness for the brewing method. Different methods, such as espresso, French press, and pour-over, require different grind sizes to achieve optimal extraction.

The quality of water used is crucial. It should be clean, free of impurities, and ideally, the right temperature (usually around 195-205°F or 90-96°C) to brew coffee effectively.

The duration of contact between water and coffee grounds (brewing time) varies depending on the method. It's essential to follow specific time guidelines for each method to avoid over-extraction or under-extraction.

The coffee-to-water ratio is crucial for achieving the desired strength and flavour. It's typically measured in grams of coffee per volume of water.