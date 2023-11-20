Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

For many of us, coffee is the magical potion that kickstarts our mornings and offers a comforting pause during a busy day. But the secret to unlocking the perfect brew lies in finding the right coffee machine.

Whether you're an espresso enthusiast, a latte lover, or simply seeking a dependable drip coffee maker, the world of coffee machines offers a vast array of options to suit every taste and preference.

In this quest for the perfect cup of coffee, TBS brings you the best coffee machines available in the market.

From the classic and straightforward, to the high-tech marvels that can rival your favourite coffee shop, this article is your ultimate guide to discovering the best coffee companion for your home.

Miyako Espresso Coffee Maker Cm-2010A - Coffee Maker

This on-the-go coffee machine by Miyako, which comes in black and silver colour, is your gateway to the world of rich and aromatic coffee brewed to perfection.

This elegantly designed coffee maker is the ideal addition to your kitchen, offering not just a convenient way to brew coffee but also a touch of modern sophistication to your daily routine.

The Miyako CM-2010A is a top-of-the-line espresso coffee maker with a robust and efficient brewing system.

With its 15-bar pump pressure, it extracts every bit of flavour from your coffee grounds, ensuring a consistently full-bodied, intense, and well-balanced cup of espresso.

This machine boasts a sleek stainless steel body with an easy-to-use control panel, allowing you to customise your coffee strength and size.

It also comes with a frothing wand, enabling you to create creamy lattes and cappuccinos from the comfort of your home.

The CM-2010A is designed with a generous water reservoir and a removable drip tray for hassle-free cleaning, making it a practical and user-friendly choice.

Elevate your coffee game with the Miyako CM-2010A – where style and function blend seamlessly to deliver the ultimate coffee experience.

Price: Tk9,970

Where to buy: daraz.com.bd

De'Longhi Distinta ECI 341.CP Pump Espresso Coffee Maker

It is a perfect combination of Italian design and cutting-edge technology, crafted to satisfy your espresso cravings and elevate your coffee experience.

With its sleek and sophisticated copper finish, this espresso machine not only brews exceptional coffee but also adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

It has a powerful 15-bar pressure pump, ensuring the perfect extraction of rich, aromatic espresso every time. The Thermoblock heating system ensures rapid water heating, reducing waiting time and delivering your favourite brew at the ideal temperature.

Customisation is key, and this coffee maker delivers. The adjustable cappuccino system lets you control the foam density to suit your taste, and with the filter holder compatible with both ground coffee and E.S.E (Easy Serving Espresso) pods, you can choose your preferred brewing method.

The 1.1-litre transparent water tank lets you keep an eye on the water level, and the removable drip tray and cup warmer make clean-up effortless. The De'Longhi Distinta ECI 341.CP also features a handy auto-off function for energy efficiency and peace of mind.

Bring the authentic Italian café experience into your home with the De'Longhi Distinta ECI 341.CP Pump Espresso Coffee Maker.

Whether you're a passionate barista or a casual coffee lover, this machine will consistently deliver espresso excellence, transforming your morning routine into a daily ritual of delight.

Price: Tk30,500

Where to buy: bdshop.com, bdstall.com

Philips HD-7762 Coffee Maker

Brew your morning pick-me-up with the touch of a button and savour the rich, aromatic flavours that fill your cup. Whether you prefer a strong espresso or a milder brew, the adjustable strength selector lets you tailor your coffee to your exact taste.

Mornings are made better with a hot cup of coffee, and the HD-7762 has you covered.

The large, easy-to-fill water tank provides enough capacity to brew multiple cups, making it ideal for entertaining guests or keeping your workday energised.

The Keep Warm function maintains your coffee's temperature, so you can enjoy it at your own pace without rushing.

With its user-friendly interface and dishwasher-safe parts, cleaning up is a breeze. Elevate your daily coffee routine with this reliable, stylish coffee maker, and savour the finest brews in the comfort of your own home. It has a one year service warranty.

Price: Tk29,500

Where to buy: mke.com.bd, homedepot.com.bd

Xiaomi Smart Coffee Maker App Control Automatic Coffee Machine

This Xiaomi coffee machine is designed with a one-button rotary knob and is equipped with an LED light indicating operation.

The machine comes with support for multi-brand coffee capsules and has been designed to press the coffee beans based on the different concentration preferences of individuals.

It is easy to use, has 9 level coffee concentration, rapid extraction, and is compatible with multi-brand capsules.

It is quick and has the ability to prepare coffee in just a minute. For power efficiency, the coffee maker comes with an automatic switch on/off feature that shuts the machine after 15 minutes of inactivity.

It fits all cup sizes and has a small body with a compact appearance and can be placed anywhere, even on the office desk.

Price: Tk 8,824

Where to buy: aliexpress.com