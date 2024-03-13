Govt, private companies offer discounts on food essentials amid Ramadan

People gather in front of a government truck selling food essentials a lower price in Merul Badda on 12 March 2024. Photo: TBS

After the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), many others followed suit to sell food essentials at a discounted price compared to the kitchen markets.

Today (13 March), the Bangladesh Poultry Association started selling broiler chicken eggs at Tk120 per dozen in front of the Karwan Bazar TCB building as opposed to the market price of Tk135 per dozen.

At the same time, the organisation is selling dressed broiler chicken at Tk260 per kg, whereas live weight broiler chicken is being sold at Tk230 per kg in the market.

The company is also selling dates at Tk180 per kg, lemons at Tk40 per four pieces, mustard oil at Tk200 per litre.

Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection AHM Safiquzzaman inaugurated this programme today (13 March).

He said, "If big companies and wealthy people take the responsibility of delivering products to the market at a reduced price, then the people who are beyond the purchasing power of the market will be benefitted."

AHM Safiquzzaman also inaugurated a sales centre of Meghna Group today, where nine products are being sold at a discounted price.

Meanwhile, TK Group and Bashundhara Group recently also started selling products at discounted prices at the same location.

The sales centre basically means pickup trucks, where people can buy products at a discounted rate.

A tour of the sales centres showed that each company was selling various products including soybean oil, sugar, water, flour, flour, pulses, and fragrant rice.

Out of this Meghna is selling soybean oil at a discount of Tk7 per litre, mustard oil at a price lower by Tk90 per litre, mustard oil at Tk35 less per litre and lentils at Tk15 less per litre.

TK Group is selling 23 products. Among them, just like Meghna, soybean oil is being sold at Tk7 discount, fragrant rice at a discount of Tk28, flour at Tk7 discount and pulses at Tk16 per kg discount.

On the other hand, a total of 31 products including rice, flour, fragrant rice are being sold at Bashundhara sales centre. Like other companies they are selling soybean oil at Tk8 discount, mustard oil at Tk95, and other discounted food items include fragrant rice, pulses, and flour.

Along with these, Bashundhara is also selling semolina, noodles, different types of powdered spices, and tea.

Apart from this, Department of Livestock Services is selling beef at Tk600 per kg, eggs at Tk110 per dozen, milk at Tk80 per litre, mutton at Tk900 taka per kg and dressed broiler chicken at Tk250 per kg at 30 spots in Dhaka.

The Department of Fisheries is selling fish at eight spots in Dhaka. Among them, ruhi fish is being sold at Tk240 per kg, pangas and tilapia at Tk130 and Pabda fish at Tk 330 per kg.