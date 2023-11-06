Finally imported eggs arrive, costing just over Tk7 per piece

Bazaar

UNB
06 November, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:09 pm

The price of an egg including duty is to Tk7.23. This egg imported from India entered Bangladesh through Benapole land port, Jessore in a truck on Monday.

UNB
06 November, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:09 pm
A boy sells eggs at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in Dhaka. File Photo: Jahir Rayhan
A boy sells eggs at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in Dhaka. File Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The first shipment of eggs from India has arrived in the country.

The price of an egg including duty is to Tk7.23. This egg imported from India entered Bangladesh through Benapole land port, Jessore in a truck on Monday.

The government issued import permits for 1.0 crore pieces. In the first shipment, one private trader imported 61,950. After being processed at the land port, the truck left the Benapole land port around 10 pm last night (Sunday).

According to Benapole Land Port Authority and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) agent sources, Dhaka's BDS Corporation imported 61950 eggs in an Indian cargo truck as its first shipment after the Ministry of Commerce gave permission to import eggs.

The import price of an egg is estimated at Tk 5.43, on which duty is charged at Tk1.8 per egg.

Director (Traffic) of Benapole land port Rezaul Karim said that the first consignment of eggs arrived from India in a truck yesterday (Sunday) evening. The eggs left the port around 10 pm when they were transferred from the Indian truck to the Bangladeshi truck.

Syed Mahidul Haque, representative of C&F agent ME Enterprises of the egg importer, said transport costs will be added to this, he said.

Comments

