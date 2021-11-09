UCB sponsors Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021 at Manchester

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 01:08 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the Chief Guest of the London Session on 4 November 2021

United Commercial Bank Limited is the proud sponsor of "Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnerships" organised by the Bangladesh Security & Exchange Commission respectively on 4 November and 8 November 2021 in London and Manchester, says a press release. 

The Manchester session of 8 November 2021 was graced by Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, the Honourable Minister of Land as Chief Guest.

Among others, Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Honourable Prime Minister; Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Mr. Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) along with other guests were present at the event.  

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest of the London Session on 4 November.

Along with Her, Bangladesh was represented by Dr. A. K. Abdul Monem, MP, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, the Honourable Minister of Land and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, the Honourable Minister of State, Information, and Communication Technology, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Chairman of Executive Committee, United Commercial Bank Ltd.  

The summit was also adorned by the presence of many other honourable and prominent officials of both countries and different organizations. 

 

