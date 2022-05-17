UCB bank, Agrigate Network Ltd sign agreement on farmers account opening 

Banking

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 05:02 pm

Related News

UCB bank, Agrigate Network Ltd sign agreement on farmers account opening 

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 05:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) today (17 May) signed agreement with Agrigate Network Limited (ANL) on farmers bank account opening. 

Under this agreement, UCB will open farmers account who are registered with Agrigate Network Limited, says a press release.

Mr. Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of UCB and Mr. Munazzeel Riasat, Managing Director of Agrigate Network Limited exchanged the agreement on behalf of their organizations in the corporate office of the Bank. 

Among others, Head of SME Banking of UCB Mr. Md. Mohsinur Rahman, and on behalf of Agrigate Network Limited Mr. B. M. Hasibul Hasan, Head of Business; and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.  
 

UCB Bank / Agrigate Network Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

6h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

8h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

8h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

20h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives