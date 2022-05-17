UCB bank, Agrigate Network Ltd sign agreement on farmers account opening 

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) today (17 May) signed agreement with Agrigate Network Limited (ANL) on farmers bank account opening.

Under this agreement, UCB will open farmers account who are registered with Agrigate Network Limited, says a press release.

Mr. Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of UCB and Mr. Munazzeel Riasat, Managing Director of Agrigate Network Limited exchanged the agreement on behalf of their organizations in the corporate office of the Bank.

Among others, Head of SME Banking of UCB Mr. Md. Mohsinur Rahman, and on behalf of Agrigate Network Limited Mr. B. M. Hasibul Hasan, Head of Business; and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.

