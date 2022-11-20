UCB hosts awareness programme on automated FC clearing through RTGS

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) organised a meeting to make bank customers and bank officials aware of the utility and benefits of internal transactions in foreign currency through the RTGC system recently

The meeting took place in Chattogram on 17 November under the leadership of UCB and under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.

Md Khurshid Alam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest at the event.

AKM Kamruzzaman, Additional Director of Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department of Bangladesh Bank was present as the keynote speaker.

Md Hasinul Islam, Deputy Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank was also present at the event.

On behalf of UCB, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Md Abdullah Al Mamoon gave a welcome speech on behalf of the bank. Besides, Chattogram Regional Head of the Bank, Head of Trade Finance, Regional Operations Head, RTGS, branch heads of UCB along with managers, branch officers, customers from different banks and bank officials were present.

