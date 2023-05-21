UCB gets BSEC consent to issue 5% stock dividend

The United Commercial Bank (UCB) has secured consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to issue a 5% Stock Dividend for 2022.

The record date for entitlement of stock dividends has been fixed on 31 May.

In a disclosure on Sunday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the bank said that BSEC has accorded its consent for its declaration of a 5% stock dividend.

The bank has recommended, on 26 April this year, a total 10% dividend, of which 5% cash and 5% stock dividend for its shareholders for the year ended on 31 December 2022.

The stock dividend was subject to the approval of BSEC.

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of UCB in 2022 stood at Tk2.35 which was Tk1.78 in 2021.

Its' shares are stuck at the floor price of Tk13 each.