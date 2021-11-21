Sonali Bank distributes loan sanction letters to SME enterprises in Rangamati

Sonali Bank Limited has distributed loan sanction letters among potential small and medium enterprises (SME), women, and agricultural entrepreneurs in Rangamati.

The loan sanction letters distribution programme was held at the auditorium of Rangamati Hill District Council on 19 November, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md Nazrul Islam handed over the loan sanction letters to different entrepreneurs as the chief guest.

Sonali bank Deputy Managing Director Md Idris, General Managers Md Ali Ashraf, Abu Taher were also present on the occasion.