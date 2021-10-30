Sonali Bank awards 3 senior bankers

Sonali Bank Limited honored its three former senior bankers for their honesty and dedication to the bank in their eventful careers on Saturday.

The awardees are – the bank's former deputy general manager Md Shahidul Mulk, assistant general manager Asir Uddin Ahmed and senior principal officer Md Jahurul Haque, said a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan handed over flowers and crests to the awardees at a function held at the bank's head office.

In his speech, Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan called upon the young bankers to respect elders, saying that if the elders are honored, we will also be honored.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers were present on the occasion.