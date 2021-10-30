Sonali Bank awards 3 senior bankers

Banking

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 08:00 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank awards 3 senior bankers

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 08:00 pm
Sonali Bank awards 3 senior bankers

Sonali Bank Limited honored its three former senior bankers for their honesty and dedication to the bank in their eventful careers on Saturday.

The awardees are – the bank's former deputy general manager Md Shahidul Mulk, assistant general manager Asir Uddin Ahmed and senior principal officer Md Jahurul Haque, said a press release.  

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan handed over flowers and crests to the awardees at a function held at the bank's head office.

In his speech, Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan called upon the young bankers to respect elders, saying that if the elders are honored, we will also be honored.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers were present on the occasion.

Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1h | Videos
Why people have different skin colors?

Why people have different skin colors?

1h | Videos
Marc Riboud’s photography on 1971 at Liberation War Museum

Marc Riboud’s photography on 1971 at Liberation War Museum

1h | Videos
Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur