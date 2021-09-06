SIBL opens six new subbranches

Banking

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:54 pm

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) opened six sub-branches in various districts. 

SIBL Managing Director and CEO (CC) Md Tajul Islam inaugurated the subbranches as chief guest today through virtual platform. 

The sub-branches are inaugurated in Rani Mahal (Demra), Tolarbag (Mirpur-01), Hazaribag (Dhaka), Baksha Nagar (Nawabganj), Barura (Cumilla) and Kadamtali (Chattogram). 

Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque; Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Branches Control & General Banking Division Saif Al-Amin and controlling branch managers of the sub branches, in-charge and other officials also attended the programme.

