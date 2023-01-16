US court rejects appeal of RCBC and 6 accused over Bangladesh Bank reserve heist

The Supreme Court of New York has rejected the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and six others' "motion to dismiss" against the case filed over the Bangladesh Bank reserve heist in 2019.

The court also discarded the motion to dismiss filed by Kim Aung, one of the defendants, on forum non conveniens ground, reads a Bangladesh Bank release on Monday (16 January).

A motion to dismiss is a formal request for a court to dismiss a case, while forum non conveniens refers to a court's discretionary power to decline to exercise its jurisdiction where another court, or forum, may more conveniently hear a case.

Today's court order cleared the path for Bangladesh to conduct the case against RCBC and 18 other individuals or organisations involved in the heist.

The court mentioned in its judgment that RCBC had intentional participation in stealing money from the Bangladesh Bank's account in New York.

The court also observed, if RCBC's New York account was not used and the company did not cooperate with the accused in the Philippines, there was no way for the money to leave the Federal Reserve Bank.

The state court ordered RCBC and other defendants to file their responses by 2 February and directed them to mediate with the Bangladesh Bank.

On 31 January 2019, the Bangladesh Bank filed a case against 20 individuals and organisations including RCBC in the United States District Court (Southern District of New York) to recover the money stolen from the central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York through cyber hacking.

After the case, six individuals and institutions including RCBC filed "motion to dismiss" to discard the accusation.

But the Federal Court dismissed the motion to dismiss on 20 March 2020 and directed the case to be handled in the State Court instead.

In line with the judgment, the Bangladesh Bank filed a case against 20 individuals and organisations of the Philippines, including RCBC, in the New York Supreme Court (State Court) on 27 May 2020.

Six defendants – RCBC, Lorenzo V Tan, Raul Victor B Tan, Bloombery (Solaire), Eastern Hawaii and Kim Aung – filed a "motion to dismiss" in the Federal Court once again.

The court held hearings on 14 July 2021 and 14 October 2021 regarding their petitions.

The New York County Supreme Court accepted Bloombery (Solaire) and Eastern Hawaii's motion to dismiss on jurisdictional grounds in a partial judgment of the case on 8 April 2022 and exempted the two organisations from the case.

However, Kim Aung's petition was dismissed and he was instructed to respond to the Bangladesh Bank's complaint.

Later, the Bangladesh Bank filed an appeal against the ruling exempting Bloombery (Solaire) and Eastern Hawaii for the case and a hearing in this regard is pending.

Last on 13 January, the State Court gave its judgment in favour of the Bangladesh Bank.

According to the court's direction, the Bangladesh Bank's New York-based legal team will review the matter regarding mediation.