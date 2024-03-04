NY Supreme Court rules in favour of BB in $81m theft case against RCBC

Banking

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:49 pm

Related News

NY Supreme Court rules in favour of BB in $81m theft case against RCBC

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:49 pm
Infographics: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS
Infographics: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

The New York State Supreme Court, First Appellate Department, recently ruled in favour of Bangladesh Bank (BB), advancing the bank's quest for justice in the high-profile case involving the misappropriation of $81 million, according to a press release from the bank.

The ruling, issued on 29 February, is a significant legal victory that brings Bangladesh Bank one step closer to recovering the stolen funds from the people responsible for taking them.

The stolen funds were traced to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the court's decision affirms New York as the jurisdiction for legal proceedings against Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), its executives Lorenzo Tan and Raul Victor B. Tan, and Kam Sin (Kim) Wong, the press release said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The First Department upheld the trial court's decision, allowing Bangladesh Bank to pursue legal actions against RCBC and its senior executives in New York, it added.

Bangladesh Bank expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating that it brings the institution one step closer to recovering the stolen funds and holding those responsible accountable. The bank is considering its next steps, including potential appeals or responses to any appeals by the remaining RCBC defendants and Kim Wong.

According to the BB press release, the key aspects of the ruling include holding the defendants accountable for their involvement in the fraud committed against Bangladesh Bank, as well as acknowledging the bank's claims regarding the creation of fictitious accounts, money laundering, and the theft of funds.

The court ruled that RCBC, Lorenzo Tan, Raul Tan, and Kim Wong can be held liable for their roles in allowing the stolen funds to be laundered through foreign exchanges and the RCBC Treasury. The decision emphasised the involvement of these entities in the theft, including the creation of fictitious accounts and the use of New York correspondent accounts for the fraudulent transactions, the release added.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank heist / New york / Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

16h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Are the guests just for an invitation?

Are the guests just for an invitation?

1h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

2h | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

4h | Videos
lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

3h | Videos