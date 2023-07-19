'Billion Dollar Heist' documentary trailer reveals the breakdown of Bangladesh Bank heist

A new documentary titled "Billion Dollar Heist" will release in the US on 15 August that recounts the 2016 Bangladesh Bank heist, in which hackers stole $81 million from the bank, reports The Verge.

A new trailer reveals that the documentary will depict how a group of security hackers managed to steal $81 million from the Bangladesh Bank while also an accidental typo kept them from getting away with much more.

It features interviews with cybersecurity experts and author Misha Glenny, who argues that coordinated cyberattacks pose the same kind of threat to humanity as pandemics, weapons of mass destruction, and climate change.

Unidentified hackers stole $101 million from Bangladesh's central bank account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, using fake orders on the SWIFT payments system in February 2016.

The documentary Billion Dollar Bank Heist describes the story of the hack and its effects on all of our lives, complete with an ominous, threatening voiceover, without altering the truth.

The documentary was directed by Daniel Gordon, Brendan Donovan and Bryn Evans.