Bangladesh Bank heist: Philippine justice dept assures assistance

Economy

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

Bangladesh Bank heist: Philippine justice dept assures assistance

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 09:32 am
Bangladesh Bank heist: Philippine justice dept assures assistance

The Department of Justice of the Philippines pledged on Friday (10 March) to resolve any remaining issue regarding the Bangladesh Bank heist in 2016, Philippine News Agency reported.

"We are trying to be of assistance to them. When our foreign friends ask for assistance, we do that. Tinutulungan talaga natin kasi (We help because) it's a natural thing for us to do, between friendly nations. Remember that the Philippines was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh when it got its independence (in 1971)," DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told reporters.

"He is asking the DOJ to step in for an earlier settlement. Alam nyo naman (You know), litigation could be very expensive," Remulla said, referring to Bangladeshi Ambassador to the Philippines Borhan Uddin.

The $101 million heist that involved a software attack exposed the need for banks to have proper security controls.

The majority of the stolen funds were transferred to a bank in the Philippines, while $20 million were identified in Sri Lanka and subsequently recovered. However, only $18 million have been returned from the Philippines as of 2018.

International reports state that the Supreme Court of New York has rejected the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation's (RCBC) request to dismiss a complaint filed by the Bangladesh Bank. The decision, issued on January 13, found that RCBC had "intentional participation" in the intentional theft of funds from the Bangladesh Bank's New York account.

Despite the ruling, RCBC has stated that it plans to appeal the decision regarding the denial of its motion to dismiss the complaint.

According to a report from Dhaka-based publication, The Business Standard, the court noted that if RCBC's New York account was not utilized and the company did not collaborate with the accused in the Philippines, then it would have been impossible for the funds to leave the Federal Reserve Bank.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank heist / $101 million heist / Philippines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

12m | Tech
Photo: TBS

Apple debuts yellow iPhone 14 to boost interest until new model

27m | Tech
Photo: TBS

OnePlus 11 5G: A step in the right direction

47m | Tech
Illustration: TBS

Torjoni: Government launched a national browser

57m | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

42m | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

13h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

14h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway