Premier Bank debuts perpetual bond 

Premier Bank debuted its perpetual bond through a bell ringing and trade inauguration ceremony. 

On the occasion, a programme was held at Dhaka Stock Exchange Tower, reads a press release.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange; Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing Director & CFO of Premier Bank; and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited were present at the programme.

Other officials of DSE, Premier Bank and UCBIL also attended the ceremony.

A similar programme was also held at the Dhaka Office of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Limited, in the presence of Hasnain Bari, deputy general manager & head of information technology services of CSE; Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director & CFO of Premier Bank; and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment. 

Other officials of DSE, Premier Bank and UCBIL were also present at the ceremony.

