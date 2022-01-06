Meridian Finance gets final approval for Shariah finance

06 January, 2022, 09:25 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Meridian Finance & Investment Limited has recently obtained the Bangladesh Bank's permission to commence a Sharia-based financing wing.

Following the permit, the company can now offer Sharia-compliant products and services in addition to their traditional financial solutions, said a press release. 

"The initiative for such wing was taken considering the growing demand of the Sharia-based products and we are going to launch the wing's operation for all at the earliest,"  said Meridian Finance & Investment Limited  Managing Director and CEO Quazi Nizam Ahmed.

