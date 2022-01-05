BD Finance gets final approval for opening Sharia-based wing

Banking

Bangladesh Finance Ltd (BD Finance) – a leading non-banking financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh – has secured final approval from the Bangladesh Bank (BB) for opening its Sharia-based wing.

Following the BB green signal, BD Finance will now be able to provide Sharia-based solutions to people's financial needs and queries, reads a press release issued in this regard on Wednesday.

Earlier on 20 August, 2019, BD Finance applied to the BB seeking approval for opening its Sharia-based wing.

In response to the application, BB, on Tuesday (5 January, 2022), gave the final approval.

Among the listed NBFIs in the capital market, BD Finance is the first NBFI that got such approval from the central bank to operate a Sharia-based wing.
 

