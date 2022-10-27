Meridian Finance holds first Shariah Supervisory Committee meeting

Meridian Finance's Islamic Window held its first Shariah Supervisory Committee meeting at the head office in Gulshan on Thursday (27 October).

Muhammad Riazul Hoque, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Quazi Nizam Ahmed, CFO snf Company Secretary Md Wahid Murad FCA and Secretary to the committee Nafiz Iftekher were also present along with other members.

The members emphasised and expressed opinions on various aspects of Shariah-based operation under the window.

According to the media release, the commencement of Shariah based operation would help Meridian Finance and Investment Limited to broaden its scope of service delivery to their customers through its branch network located in Dhaka, Gazipur, Bogura and Chattogram.