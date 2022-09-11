IBBL Cumilla and Noakhali zones hold Shari‘ah Webinar

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cumilla and Noakhali zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) organised a virtual webinar titled "Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations" on 10 September. 

IBBL Director Sayed Abu Asad attended the webinar as chief guest and Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula graced the event as a special guest, reads a press release.

Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, vice-chairman of the bank's Shari`ah Supervisory Committee, presented the keynote speech while Executive Vice President of Shari'ah Secretariat Md Shamsuddoha also spoke at the programme.

Presided over by Noakhali zone head Muhammad Qamrul Bari Imami, and Cumilla zone head Shahidullah Majumder, other executives and officials from both zones attended the webinar.
 

