Janata Bank holds branch managers’ conference at Chattogram

Janata Bank Limited held a conference in participation of Chattogram divisional branch managers on Saturday.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director and CEO of the bank spoke as the chief guest at the conference, said a press release.

The chairman told the branch managers to collect branch deposits, increase credit flow in the CSSME-SME sector, reduce the loss branch size and reduce classified loans.

He also gave directions to the concerned branch managers to achieve all the targets in 2021.

The bank's Chattogram divisional General Manager Md Kamrul Ahsan presided over the programme while Chief Financial Officer AKM Shariat Ullah, FCA, branch managers, officers and employees were present there.